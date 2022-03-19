Trains have been delayed and all lines are closed at St Albans Abbey. - Credit: Google

A number of trains have been cancelled and timetables disrupted at St Albans Abbey.



Due to a fault with the barriers at a a level crossing between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey all lines are closed.

Trains running between these stations will be cancelled.

Network Rail confirmed that disruption is expected until approximately 5pm. Though this may change. To keep up with live updates, Network Rail are using the hashtag #StAlbansAbbey on Twitter.

Passengers may be entitled to compensation.

