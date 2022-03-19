News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

Trains cancelled and disruption at St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 3:03 PM March 19, 2022
Trains have been delayed and all lines are closed at St Albans Abbey. 

Trains have been delayed and all lines are closed at St Albans Abbey. - Credit: Google

A number of trains have been cancelled and timetables disrupted at St Albans Abbey.

Due to a fault with the barriers at a a level crossing between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey all lines are closed.

Trains running between these stations will be cancelled.

Network Rail confirmed that disruption is expected until approximately 5pm. Though this may change. To keep up with live updates, Network Rail are using the hashtag #StAlbansAbbey on Twitter. 

Passengers may be entitled to compensation. 

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.   

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Herts Live News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A Volvo S60 collided with a tree in Nomansland last night (March 12).

Herts Live News

Man killed after Volvo collides with tree on B651 at Wheathampstead

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A crash in Ferrers Lane, near Wheathampstead, after a crash in 2014

Hertfordshire County Council

Fatal Hertfordshire crash prompts road safety petition

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the M1 between St Albans and Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multi-vehicle crash blocks M1 between St Albans and Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Magistrates Court, London

Herts Live News

St Albans boy, 15, charged with terrorism offences

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon