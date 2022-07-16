"Major problems" have been reported on a train between the two stations. - Credit: Alex S. Transport Photos / Smelly Katarina on Creative Commons

All rail lines have been closed between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

This is due to "major problems" reported on a train between the two stations.

London Northwestern Railway have reported that services running to and from these stations may be cancelled.

The organisation expect that disruption will continue until approximately 11.59pm today (Saturday, July 16).

A spokesperson for London Northwestern Railway said: "Due to a fault on the train between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey all lines are closed.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 23:59 today (16 July)."