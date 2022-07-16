News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

All train lines closed between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:24 PM July 16, 2022
Updated: 4:25 PM July 16, 2022
A London Northwestern train at a station.

"Major problems" have been reported on a train between the two stations. - Credit: Alex S. Transport Photos / Smelly Katarina on Creative Commons

All rail lines have been closed between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

This is due to "major problems" reported on a train between the two stations.

London Northwestern Railway have reported that services running to and from these stations may be cancelled.

The organisation expect that disruption will continue until approximately 11.59pm today (Saturday, July 16).

A spokesperson for London Northwestern Railway said: "Due to a fault on the train between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey all lines are closed.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 23:59 today (16 July)."

St Albans News
Watford News

Don't Miss

Lime Tree Place, where the suspected gunman was seen.

'Gunman' quizzed after incident in St Albans street

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Laura Bill

person
A person has died after being hit by a train between St Albans and London St Pancras

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by a train between London and St Albans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The roundabout, with trees and bushes in the middle.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

'Long delays' follow A414 crash near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon