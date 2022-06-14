News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Traffic stopped on M25 after three-vehicle crash

Published: 3:22 PM June 14, 2022
Updated: 3:44 PM June 14, 2022
Traffic has been stopped on the M25 following a three-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred between Junction 16 for the M40 and Junction 17 for Chorleywood and Rickmansworth.

The crash, which occurred at around 2.44pm today (June 14), reportedly involved two cars and a van. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 2.44pm today (Tuesday, June 14) to reports of a collision on the M25 clockwise, near junction 17.

"Multiple vehicles were involved.

"Officers remain at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"No one has been seriously injured."

