A three-car collision caused delays on the M1 northbound near St Albans - Credit: Traffic England

A three-car crash on the M1 near St Albans caused delays of around 40 minutes earlier today (Sunday, February 27).

The cars collided on the M1 northbound between junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead) and junction 9 (Redbourn) at around 2pm.

According to National Highways, three out of four lanes were closed on the motorway, leading to tailbacks of around 4.5 miles.

Hertfordshire Constabulary attended the incident and said that nobody had been injured.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 2.06pm today to a report of a collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 8 and 9.

"A green Fiat 500, a grey and black Renault Captur, and a grey Vauxhall Astra were involved.

"Nobody was injured and officers left the scene shortly before 3pm, with Highways taking over."

All lanes are now open on the #M1 northbound J8-J9, following an earlier collision. Delays of almost 40 minutes above normal journey times, with just under 4.5 miles of congestion on the approach to this incident. pic.twitter.com/OVlBmZuRbF — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 27, 2022

National Highways announced that the incident had been cleared on Twitter at 3.06pm.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.