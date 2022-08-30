Live

Trains between St Albans and Sutton, through Kentish Town and London St Pancras, were suspended earlier today (Tuesday, August 30) - Credit: Peter Alvey

Thameslink services between St Albans City station, Sutton and Wimbledon have been suspended.

The disruption began at approximately 10.33am this morning (Tuesday, August 30) due to a fault with the signalling system in the Farringdon and City Thameslink areas of central London.

As a result, trains are having to run at reduced speeds through the "core" section of the network.

To ease congestion, the St Albans to Sutton and Wimbledon service - through Cricklewood, Kentish Town and London St Pancras International - has been halted.

There will also be fewer trains than usual between Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, London and Gatwick Airport into this afternoon.

Passengers on trains running between Farringdon and City Thameslink are set to experience delays of between 20 and 25 minutes.

A spokesperson for Thameslink said: "Services between St Albans and Sutton/Wimbledon are suspended.

"You'll need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.

"For help planning this, you can use our alternative routes maps."

