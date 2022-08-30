Live
Thameslink trains suspended between St Albans and Sutton
- Credit: Peter Alvey
Thameslink services between St Albans City station, Sutton and Wimbledon have been suspended.
The disruption began at approximately 10.33am this morning (Tuesday, August 30) due to a fault with the signalling system in the Farringdon and City Thameslink areas of central London.
As a result, trains are having to run at reduced speeds through the "core" section of the network.
To ease congestion, the St Albans to Sutton and Wimbledon service - through Cricklewood, Kentish Town and London St Pancras International - has been halted.
There will also be fewer trains than usual between Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, London and Gatwick Airport into this afternoon.
Passengers on trains running between Farringdon and City Thameslink are set to experience delays of between 20 and 25 minutes.
A spokesperson for Thameslink said: "Services between St Albans and Sutton/Wimbledon are suspended.
Most Read
- 1 Married at First Sight: St Albans' Whitney wants to walk down the aisle
- 2 HCC: 'Plan ahead' for A1057 St Albans Road West traffic light works
- 3 Former St Albans Nationwide branch to become Saint and Sinner pub
- 4 City road closures 'discriminate' against vulnerable residents
- 5 Redbourn village joins Chiltern Society online gallery
- 6 Thameslink trains suspended between St Albans and Sutton
- 7 Spotting symptoms of leukaemia is vital, says St Albans survivor
- 8 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 9 Two arrested following 'unexpected' Hemel Hempstead death
- 10 LIVE: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results 2022
"You'll need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.
"For help planning this, you can use our alternative routes maps."
Alternative route maps are on the Thameslink website (https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/).