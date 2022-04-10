News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Elderly man, 72, killed in crash with Tesla near St Albans

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:34 PM April 10, 2022
A white Tesla S and a blue Hyundai i10 were involved in the collision on the A414 longabout at the junction with Smallford Lane. - Credit: Archant

A 72-year-old man has died after a crash between an elderly couple’s Hyundai and a Tesla on the A414 longabout near St Albans.  

Police are now appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the fatal crash in Colney Heath on Tuesday (April 5).

A white Tesla Model S and a blue Hyundai i10 were involved in the collision which occurred at 11.30am on the A414 longabout at the junction with Smallford Lane. 

The 72-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital where he sadly died.  

The passenger of the car, a 69-year-old woman, sustained suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any dash cam footage or any information which could assist the investigation should email us.”  

You can email PC Khan at: boris.kahn@herts.police.uk.  

Alternatively, you can report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 273 of April 5. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org  

