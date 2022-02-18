Gallery
Storm-damaged railway repaired at St Albans ahead of Storm Eunice
- Credit: NETWORK RAIL
A railway line at St Albans has been repaired after a tree fell onto the electric wires during the high winds of Storm Dudley.
While the large tree was removed just after 11pm on Wednesday February 16, Network Rail engineers needed to work in calmer conditions to complete repairs to the train-powering electric wires.
Teams then worked through Thursday (February 17) night to restore the railway.
The repairs were made ahead of Storm Eunice.
Network Rail is reminding passengers in the East Midlands not to travel by train today and to replan their journeys when conditions improve.
Steve Hopkinson, East Midlands operations director for Network Rail, said: “Completing these repairs before the worst of Storm Eunice was essential for our plans to keep passengers moving when the bad weather lifts.
"So I’m pleased we’ve been able to repair the railway at St Albans overnight.
Most Read
- 1 Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station
- 2 Scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre wins appeal
- 3 Five men jailed as police bust major drugs network across Hertfordshire
- 4 Cash stolen from 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley in St Albans
- 5 Live updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire this afternoon
- 6 Met Office upgrade Hertfordshire Storm Eunice weather warning to red
- 7 Police hunt wanted Essex man, 33, after assault in St Albans
- 8 Met Office warns Storm Dudley and Eunice could bring 95mph winds
- 9 Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives
- 10 Stars to celebrate Eric Morecambe's life at Harpenden's new arts centre named after the comic genius
“I’d like to thank passengers for bearing with us and remind them to avoid travelling across our region today.”
Click here to read our LIVE rolling Storm Eunice article.