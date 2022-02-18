Gallery

A railway line at St Albans has been repaired after a tree fell onto the electric wires during the high winds of Storm Dudley.

While the large tree was removed just after 11pm on Wednesday February 16, Network Rail engineers needed to work in calmer conditions to complete repairs to the train-powering electric wires.

Damaged electric wires at St Albans - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

Teams then worked through Thursday (February 17) night to restore the railway.

The repairs were made ahead of Storm Eunice.

Network Rail is reminding passengers in the East Midlands not to travel by train today and to replan their journeys when conditions improve.

Damaged electric wires at St Albans - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

Steve Hopkinson, East Midlands operations director for Network Rail, said: “Completing these repairs before the worst of Storm Eunice was essential for our plans to keep passengers moving when the bad weather lifts.

"So I’m pleased we’ve been able to repair the railway at St Albans overnight.

Tree on electric wires at St Albans - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

“I’d like to thank passengers for bearing with us and remind them to avoid travelling across our region today.”

Tree fallen on overhead electric wires at St Albans - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

Click here to read our LIVE rolling Storm Eunice article.