St Albans school bus crashes into horse field
- Credit: Rebecca O'Grady Hartley
A school bus crashed into a horse field in St Albans this morning (Friday March 18).
The Barnett's coach ran into a ditch in a field just off Spooners Drive, Park Street, at around 7.20am.
Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary closed the road whilst the incident was dealt with, and the bus was recovered by 9.15am.
Locals are also said to have stopped to help recover the vehicle and ensure the safety of the children riding on the bus.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary commented: "Police were called at 7.24am this morning (Friday) to reports of a collision in Spooners Drive, Park Street.
"It was reported that a small coach with children on it had gone into a ditch in a field.
"No one was injured and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.
Officers closed the road while the incident was dealt with. Recovery was completed by about 9.15am."