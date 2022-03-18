News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

St Albans school bus crashes into horse field

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:49 PM March 18, 2022
School coach in horse field.

A school bus crashed into a horse field in St Albans this morning, just off Spooners Drive, Park Street. - Credit: Rebecca O'Grady Hartley

A school bus crashed into a horse field in St Albans this morning (Friday March 18).

The Barnett's coach ran into a ditch in a field just off Spooners Drive, Park Street, at around 7.20am.

White coach is recovered from the field.

Officers closed the road while the coach was recovered. - Credit: Rebecca O'Grady Hartley

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary closed the road whilst the incident was dealt with, and the bus was recovered by 9.15am.

Locals are also said to have stopped to help recover the vehicle and ensure the safety of the children riding on the bus.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary commented: "Police were called at 7.24am this morning (Friday) to reports of a collision in Spooners Drive, Park Street.

The white coach is pulled to safety by recovery vehicles.

Locals are also said to have stopped to help recover the vehicle and ensure the safety of the children riding on the bus. - Credit: Rebecca O'Grady Hartley

"It was reported that a small coach with children on it had gone into a ditch in a field.

"No one was injured and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most expensive streets in St Albans
  2. 2 St Albans city centre road closures trial to go ahead in June
  3. 3 Near-calamity as gazebo blows over at St Albans Charter Market
  1. 4 'Worn-away' crossing is a danger to pedestrians
  2. 5 Man allegedly touched woman inappropriately on St Albans main road
  3. 6 Man assaulted on Hertfordshire bus
  4. 7 Heating Batchwood Hall puts rubles in Putin's pocket
  5. 8 St Albans school bus crashes into horse field
  6. 9 Fatal Hertfordshire crash prompts road safety petition
  7. 10 Revealed: Harpenden's least expensive addresses

Officers closed the road while the incident was dealt with. Recovery was completed by about 9.15am."

Hertfordshire Constabularly
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the M1 between St Albans and Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multi-vehicle crash blocks M1 between St Albans and Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A Volvo S60 collided with a tree in Nomansland last night (March 12).

Herts Live News

Man killed after Volvo collides with tree on B651 at Wheathampstead

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The allotments in Greenwood Park, Chiswell Green, have been there for 40 years.

Allotments face relocation after 40 years to make way for car parking

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Magistrates Court, London

Herts Live News

St Albans boy, 15, charged with terrorism offences

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon