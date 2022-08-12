The incident occurred near the Park Street roundabout. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike has struck a barrier on the A414 North Orbital Road near St Albans.

The incident occurred at around 3.15pm this afternoon (Friday, August 12).

The motorcyclist had hit a barrier near the Park Street roundabout, whilst travelling towards London Colney, and fallen from his bike.

Officers from Hertfordshire police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The road was closed for a time, whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road has now been reopened.

Delays of approximately 40 minutes were experienced by motorists, who were travelling on the A414's westbound carriageway at the time.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called at around 3.15pm today following a road traffic collision on the A414 North Orbital Road, near the Park Street roundabout.

"It was reported that a motorcyclist, travelling towards London Colney, had struck a barrier and fallen from his bike.

"Officers are currently on scene alongside the ambulance service."