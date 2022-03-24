News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Crash and heavy rush hour traffic in St Albans

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM March 24, 2022
Updated: 5:32 PM March 24, 2022
A collision is reportedly blocking a portion of Beech Road, St Albans (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A crash blocked part of a St Albans main road earlier today (Thursday, March 24).

The incident was reported on Beech Road, near the A1081 Harpenden Road junction, at around 4.25pm.

Hertfordshire County Council Highways warned that there was heavy traffic throughout the city.

A county council spokesperson said: "Reported RTC in the area causing heavy traffic build-up throughout St Albans this evening."

The incident was cleared at approximately 5.15pm.

According to One Network travel system, there are roadworks near the scene of the incident.

Affinity Water is carrying out works on Batchwood Drive between March 21 and April 30, with temporary traffic lights in place.

One Network also reported heavy traffic on the A1081 St Peter's Street.

There are multiple roadworks on Camp Road near Clarence Park.

