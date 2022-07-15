Ford Fiesta crashes with truck in St Albans

The incident occurred on the A1057 Hatfield Road, this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A Ford Fiesta and a truck have been involved in a crash in St Albans.

The incident occurred on the A1057 Hatfield Road, at around 6.15am this morning (Friday, July 15).

Teams from Hertfordshire Police and the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Road closures were also put in place, whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The Ford Fiesta was recovered, and the road was cleared by 7.15am.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at just before 6.15am today (Friday 15 July), following an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) in Hatfield Road, St Albans.

"It was reported that a car and a truck were involved.

"Officers attended, alongside the fire service and closures were put in place.

"The car, a Ford Fiesta, was recovered and the road was clear by 7.15am.

"No one was seriously injured during the incident."