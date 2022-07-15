Ford Fiesta crashes with truck in St Albans
- Credit: Google Maps
A Ford Fiesta and a truck have been involved in a crash in St Albans.
The incident occurred on the A1057 Hatfield Road, at around 6.15am this morning (Friday, July 15).
Teams from Hertfordshire Police and the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
Road closures were also put in place, whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
The Ford Fiesta was recovered, and the road was cleared by 7.15am.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at just before 6.15am today (Friday 15 July), following an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) in Hatfield Road, St Albans.
Most Read
- 1 'Long delays' follow A414 crash near St Albans
- 2 Remembering much-loved St Albans schoolboy Saúl
- 3 What's happening with delayed revamp of St Albans City station?
- 4 McFly added to Pub in the Park festival's Friday night line-up in St Albans
- 5 Johnny Vegas comedy begins filming in St Albans
- 6 St Albans mural artist strikes again with falcon artwork
- 7 'Gunman' quizzed after incident in St Albans street
- 8 Police officers praised for saving teen after Harpenden bridge fall
- 9 St Albans one of UK's best cities for over-60s dating
- 10 Jewellery stolen in Harpenden burglary
"It was reported that a car and a truck were involved.
"Officers attended, alongside the fire service and closures were put in place.
"The car, a Ford Fiesta, was recovered and the road was clear by 7.15am.
"No one was seriously injured during the incident."