Why trains were halted with ticket gates shut at St Albans City station

Harry Rutter

Published: 9:37 AM February 17, 2022
Trains were halted at St Albans City station last night (February 17). 

Trains were grounded to a halt and ticket gates were forced shut at St Albans City station yesterday after electrical wires were “swaying in the tracks”.  

It was commuter chaos at the railway station just before 7pm on Wednesday (February 16) after both entrances were blocked by staff.  

Early reports and rumours suggested there was a fire – but staff later revealed that there was “a problem with the line”.  

Speaking to this newspaper, an eye-witness said: “Both entrances were shut at the ticket gates, they weren't letting anyone in and trains weren't moving. 

“There was a fault with the line, the electrical wires dropped and were swaying in the way of the tracks, there was no fire apparently.”  

