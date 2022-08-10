London Northwestern Railway cancels trains due to Herts 'operational issue'
- Credit: Danny Loo
Passengers travelling on London Northwestern Railway trains in Hertfordshire may face "major problems" today.
The rail firm has suspended trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction this afternoon (Wednesday, August 10).
An LNR statement reads: "Due to a local operational issue between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey, train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled.
"Disruption is expected to last until around 2pm today (August 10)."
If services resume, trains between Bricket Wood and Watford Junction must run at a slower speed due to "high track temperatures", a company spokesperson said.
Several trains elsewhere on the network are running with four instead of eight carriages, the company's website reads.
These include LNR trains between London Euston and Northampton, London Euston and Crewe, and Northampton and Birmingham New Street.