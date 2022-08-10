Trains between St Albans Abbey (pictured) and Watford Junction were suspended at around 12pm today (Wednesday, August 10) - Credit: Danny Loo

Passengers travelling on London Northwestern Railway trains in Hertfordshire may face "major problems" today.

The rail firm has suspended trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction this afternoon (Wednesday, August 10).

An LNR statement reads: "Due to a local operational issue between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey, train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 2pm today (August 10)."

📢 Problems reported

🚧 Cancellations to services between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey: Due to a local operational issue between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey:



If services resume, trains between Bricket Wood and Watford Junction must run at a slower speed due to "high track temperatures", a company spokesperson said.

Several trains elsewhere on the network are running with four instead of eight carriages, the company's website reads.

Track heat temperatures means London Northwestern Railway trains between Bricket Wood and Watford Junction may run at a slower speed - Credit: Danny Loo

Some trains from London Euston are being run with four carriages instead of eight today (Wednesday, August 10) - Credit: Will Durrant

These include LNR trains between London Euston and Northampton, London Euston and Crewe, and Northampton and Birmingham New Street.