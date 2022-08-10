News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

London Northwestern Railway cancels trains due to Herts 'operational issue'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:08 PM August 10, 2022
Trains between St Albans Abbey (pictured) and Watford Junction were suspended at around 12pm today (Wednesday, August 10)

Trains between St Albans Abbey (pictured) and Watford Junction were suspended at around 12pm today (Wednesday, August 10) - Credit: Danny Loo

Passengers travelling on London Northwestern Railway trains in Hertfordshire may face "major problems" today.

The rail firm has suspended trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction this afternoon (Wednesday, August 10).

An LNR statement reads: "Due to a local operational issue between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey, train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 2pm today (August 10)."

If services resume, trains between Bricket Wood and Watford Junction must run at a slower speed due to "high track temperatures", a company spokesperson said.

Several trains elsewhere on the network are running with four instead of eight carriages, the company's website reads.

London Northwestern Railway trains between Bricket Wood and Watford Junction may run at a slower speed

Track heat temperatures means London Northwestern Railway trains between Bricket Wood and Watford Junction may run at a slower speed - Credit: Danny Loo

Some trains from London Euston are being run with four carriages instead of eight today (Wednesday, August 10)

Some trains from London Euston are being run with four carriages instead of eight today (Wednesday, August 10) - Credit: Will Durrant

These include LNR trains between London Euston and Northampton, London Euston and Crewe, and Northampton and Birmingham New Street.

Herts Live News
St Albans News
Watford News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Land behind behind The Moor Mill pub in Smug Oak Lane, Bricket Wood has been developed.

Investigation over unauthorised development on Green Belt site

Laura Bill

person
Police officers have arrested a man from St Albans on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Police arrest St Albans man on suspicion of 'harassment'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
At around 3.20am on Sunday, July 3, a man was kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside Metro Bank, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside St Albans bank

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Robert Stewart tried to evade law enforcement officers by hiding in a child's playhouse in Harpenden

Luton Crown Court

Drug dealer hid in child's playhouse to evade arrest in Harpenden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon