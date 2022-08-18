London Northwestern Railway has cut its train timetable back during RMT strike action this week (August 18 and 20) - Credit: London Northwestern Railway

London Northwestern Railway has cancelled all trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction during this week's RMT strike.

Staff at LNR are set to walk out from work today (Thursday, August 18) and Saturday, August 20, with disruption expected on trains in Hertfordshire either side of these dates.

A total 14 railway firms will be directly impacted by the strikes, including LNR, as well as Network Rail whose staff are responsible for signalling and track maintenance.

An LNR spokesperson said: "The RMT union members intend to strike on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

"If this action goes ahead, a significantly reduced timetable will be in operation across the network on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

"Services will also be significantly disrupted on Friday, August 19."

London Northwestern Railway will run a limited service out of London Euston during the mid-August RMT strike (August 18 and 20) - Credit: Will Durrant

London Northwestern Railway's first trains of the day will be later than usual in most cases, with last trains departing some stations from as early as 5.03pm.

The firm will run a limited service on the London Euston - Birmingham New Street route, through Watford Junction, Hemel Hempstead and Milton Keynes.

Trains are also set to run on the Birmingham New Street to Crewe route, via Wolverhampton.

There will be no service on other routes - including the Abbey Line between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction, and the Marston Vale Line between Bletchley and Bedford.

London Northwestern Railway trains through Bricket Wood are cancelled during the RMT strike, the company has confirmed - Credit: Danny Loo

The RMT trade union is calling for a wage uplift and a commitment by rail firms to job security amid a cost of living crisis.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "The rail industry needs to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost of living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

"Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

"The train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations."

Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group which represents rail firms, hit back at Mr Lynch's claims.

He said: "The railway is too important to this country to allow it to decline, but with passenger revenue still 20 per cent below 2019 levels, securing a bright future means we have change and move with the times.

"Only then can fund the pay rise we want to give our people, while delivering the more reliable Sunday services and improved punctuality our passengers deserve."

Due to the Network Rail strike, all rail passengers in the country are facing disruption.

The 14 train firms directly impacted by the strike are: