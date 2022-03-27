Due to a spike in Covid-related absences buses replace trains between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey - Credit: Danny Loo

Trains are not running on a St Albans railway line due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.

Buses will replace London Northwestern Railway trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction today (Sunday, March 27).

❗ Customer Info: unfortunately, due to a spike in Covid-related absences buses replace trains between Watford Junction – St Albans Abbey today (Sunday 27 March). More info: https://t.co/Y7btEsKfz3 pic.twitter.com/U2QWPY3TIO — London Northwestern Railway (@LNRailway) March 27, 2022

The company warned that delays and cancellations could occur throughout its network, which spans London Euston to Birmingham, Crewe and Liverpool.

"Please check before you travel," an LNR spokesperson said.

Elsewhere on the trains, Avanti West Coast through Watford Junction has also warned of staff shortages due to Covid-19.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: "Due to Covid-related absences, some services over the weekend may be subject to short-notice cancellations.

"If your train is cancelled, you will be able to travel on the service directly before or after.

"We advise customers to check before they travel."

Due to Covid related absences, some services over the weekend may be subject to short-notice cancellations. If your train is cancelled, you will be able to travel on the service directly before or after. We advise customers to check before they travel -https://t.co/gHe5m9i9uF — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) March 25, 2022

Coronavirus cases are rising in Hertfordshire, with 11,496 cases reported in the county over the past seven days according to gov.uk.

There were 16 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test over the last seven days in Hertfordshire.

A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out this season.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk