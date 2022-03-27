News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Covid-19 staff absences lead to St Albans and Watford train cancellations

Will Durrant

Published: 10:27 AM March 27, 2022
Updated: 11:08 AM March 27, 2022
Due to a spike in Covid-related absences buses replace trains between Watford Junction and St Albans Abbey

Trains are not running on a St Albans railway line due to coronavirus-related staff shortages.

Buses will replace London Northwestern Railway trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction today (Sunday, March 27).

The company warned that delays and cancellations could occur throughout its network, which spans London Euston to Birmingham, Crewe and Liverpool.

"Please check before you travel," an LNR spokesperson said.

Elsewhere on the trains, Avanti West Coast through Watford Junction has also warned of staff shortages due to Covid-19.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: "Due to Covid-related absences, some services over the weekend may be subject to short-notice cancellations.

"If your train is cancelled, you will be able to travel on the service directly before or after.

"We advise customers to check before they travel."

Coronavirus cases are rising in Hertfordshire, with 11,496 cases reported in the county over the past seven days according to gov.uk.

There were 16 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test over the last seven days in Hertfordshire.

A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out this season.

