A motorcyclist struck a kerb on the B556 Ridge Hill in Hertfordshire on Wednesday, August 10 (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious after a crash near London Colney.

The incident took place just before 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 10 on Ridge Hill (B556) - south of London Colney and west of South Mimms.

The motorcyclist - who was riding a black Kawasaki at the time - was travelling westbound on the B556 when he struck a kerb on the approach to a roundabout.

The rider, a man in his 20s, came off the motorcycle and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed his condition was "stable" on Saturday, August 13.

PC Stuart King, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the collision.

"As part of this, we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

"Did you witness the collision or see the motorbike travelling in the area prior to it?

"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage.

"If you were travelling in the area at the time, we’d ask you to please review anything you may have captured. Thank you."

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said witnesses can report information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 700 of August 10, 2022.