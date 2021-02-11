One person taken to hospital after Sandridge crash

Published: 9:14 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 9:29 AM February 11, 2021

A motorist has been hospitalised after a crash in Sandridge this morning.

Police were called at around 6.50am today to reports of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta in St Albans Road.

The road remains closed to allow for vehicle recovery and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.

Both the fire and ambulance service were also called to the scene.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening at this time.



