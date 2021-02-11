News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

One person taken to hospital after Sandridge crash

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:14 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 9:29 AM February 11, 2021
Road sign saying road closed

St Albans Road, Sandridge remains closed - Credit: Harry Rutter

A motorist has been hospitalised after a crash in Sandridge this morning.

Police were called at around 6.50am today to reports of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta in St Albans Road.

The road remains closed to allow for vehicle recovery and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.

Both the fire and ambulance service were also called to the scene.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening at this time.


You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colney Fields shopping centre. Picture: Google.

Seven COVID-19 fines issued following London Colney car meet

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Marshals Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. Picture: Archant

Columnists

Comment: Times are changing, but St Albans is still reassuringly posh

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
St Peter's Street, St Albans city centre.

After the pandemic - what does the future look like for St Albans city...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Annie Brewster at the entrance to Wheathampstead.

New safer path will link villages across common

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus