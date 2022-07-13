What's happening with delayed revamp of St Albans City station?

The long-overdue revamp to St Albans City station is finally set to get back on track this summer.

The £6.8m scheme includes the installation of a second footbridge to make it easier for passengers to switch platforms during busy periods and ease congestion.

Work to restart the multi-million-pound project is now underway after being paused in September 2021. In the first phase, engineers will build a base for the project team to work on the plans before starting to install the new footbridge this autumn.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail said: “I’m so pleased to see work restarting on this scheme, which will make using St Albans City station much easier for passengers at busy times.

“We’re working carefully with our partners at Thameslink to make sure any disruption to station users and services is kept to the absolute minimum. I’d like to thank the community and local stakeholders for their patience and support.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern said: “It’s great news that work on a second footbridge at St Albans station is now underway.

"Once the work is complete, it will really improve the station experience for passengers, especially at those very busy times of day.”

As a key station on the Midland Main Line – serving seven million passengers annually before the Covid-19 pandemic – St Albans City has undergone major improvements in recent years. New toilets, ticket gates and facilities for staff have all been added to revitalise the 154-year-old station.