Breaking

Trains between London Euston, Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central are cancelled after a person was hit by a train at Cheddington - Credit: Will Durrant

A person has died after being hit by a train on the Buckingham-Hertfordshire border.

British Transport Police confirmed that a person has died following an incident at around 6pm this evening (Thursday, April 28).

All lines are blocked between Watford Junction and Bletchley, with disruption at stations in Hertfordshire and north London, including London Euston.

British Transport Police confirmed a person has died on the tracks between Bletchley and Watford Junction - Credit: Will Durrant

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Cheddington station at 6pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, but sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast passengers face delays and cancellations this evening.

📢 Problems reported

🚧 Cancellations to services between Watford Junction and Bletchley: Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Watford Junction and Bletchley all lines are blocked.



ℹ https://t.co/Yw8dhV7455 — London Northwestern Railway (@LNRailway) April 28, 2022

Disruption at London Euston began at around 6pm - Credit: Will Durrant

"Ticket acceptance" between Avanti West Coast and other London operators was put in place this evening (April 28) - Credit: Avanti West Coast

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Watford Junction and Bletchley all lines are blocked."

London Northwestern Railways tickets are being accepted on:

Avanti West Coast trains via any reasonable route,

Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street,

CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Nuneaton or Tamworth,

London Overground between London Euston and Watford Junction,

Arriva Buses route 500 between Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Apsley, Kings Langley and Watford.

An Avanti spokesperson said: "All lines are blocked. Please check your journey before you travel."

Avanti West Coast tickets are being accepted on:

Chiltern Railways routes between London and Birmingham,

London North Eastern Railway routes between King's Cross and Edinburgh,

Northern between Stoke-on-Trent and Manchester Piccadilly or Crewe,

East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Derby.

@chilternrailway are conveying passengers between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone in both directions until further notice.@LNER are conveying passengers between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh in both directions until further notice — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) April 28, 2022

If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk