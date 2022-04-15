Thameslink: St Albans and St Pancras delays due to points failure
- Credit: Will Durrant
A points failure is disrupting trains through St Albans City, Harpenden and Luton.
The failure, in the Flitwick, Bedfordshire area, has affected two out of four lines on the busy railway between Bedford and London St Pancras International.
Thameslink has warned that trains could be delayed or cancelled throughout this afternoon (Good Friday, April 15), but passengers will still be able to travel on the line.
A Thameslink spokesperson said: "Please allow extra time for travel.
"Your intended train may be cancelled or delayed this afternoon.
"We are aiming to work around this fault which is affecting two out of four lines."
Points allow trains to switch between different tracks.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after falling from car park in Hemel Hempstead
- 2 The Silver Cup in Harpenden named best pub in Hertfordshire
- 3 New BBC drama starring Sean Bean filmed in Hemel Hempstead
- 4 More than 100 dead lambs dumped on farm near St Albans
- 5 7 of the best hotels in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Four hospitalised after A1081 bus crash on Luton Road in Harpenden
- 7 See inside this penthouse apartment with stunning views across St Albans
- 8 People ‘trapped’ after A1081 bus crash on Luton Road in Harpenden
- 9 Crash blocks main road through St Albans city centre
- 10 From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
There is rail disruption throughout Hertfordshire this Easter bank holiday weekend.
There are no trains in or out of London Euston due to planned engineering work between Good Friday and Easter Monday (April 18).
Mainline trains are not running between Euston, Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central.
Buses replace trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.
London Overground trains are running between Watford Junction and Kilburn High Road, with no service to South Hampstead or Euston.
There railway is blocked between Waltham Cross and Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, disrupting trains between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.
Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk