A points failure is disrupting trains through St Albans City, Harpenden and Luton.

The failure, in the Flitwick, Bedfordshire area, has affected two out of four lines on the busy railway between Bedford and London St Pancras International.

Thameslink has warned that trains could be delayed or cancelled throughout this afternoon (Good Friday, April 15), but passengers will still be able to travel on the line.

A Thameslink spokesperson said: "Please allow extra time for travel.

"Your intended train may be cancelled or delayed this afternoon.

"We are aiming to work around this fault which is affecting two out of four lines."

Points allow trains to switch between different tracks.

There is rail disruption throughout Hertfordshire this Easter bank holiday weekend.

There are no trains in or out of London Euston due to planned engineering work between Good Friday and Easter Monday (April 18).

Mainline trains are not running between Euston, Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central.

Buses replace trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction.

London Overground trains are running between Watford Junction and Kilburn High Road, with no service to South Hampstead or Euston.

There railway is blocked between Waltham Cross and Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, disrupting trains between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

