A person has been hit by a train between St Albans City and West Hampstead Thameslink, a Thameslink spokesperson said (File picture) - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

A person has been hit by a train between St Albans City and London St Pancras.

At 6.45am today (Wednesday, August 17), Thameslink confirmed that an incident had taken place in the St Albans area.

A company spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between St Albans City and West Hampstead Thameslink.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

At 6.55am, they confirmed some lines have since reopened with a reduced service.

The spokesperson said: "Some of the lines between St Pancras and Bedford have now reopened, and trains are now able to continue on to their destination.

"Trains will run at a reduced speed, and will be delayed while fewer trains may pass through the area at a time."

The incident has also disrupted EMR trains between London St Pancras, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton and the East Midlands.

An EMR spokesperson said: "We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train.

"This has occurred at St Pancras and Luton and is disrupting our trains on the Intercity and Connect routes."

If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.