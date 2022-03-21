A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on Watling Street in Radlett. - Credit: PA

A man aged in his 30s has been seriously injured after being struck by a Seat car on the A5183 in a quiet Hertfordshire village.

The man was rushed to hospital by the air ambulance after the crash on Watling Street in Radlett at around 1pm on Saturday (March 19).

Police say “enquiries are continuing” after the collision involving the pedestrian and a white Seat car.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 1.20pm on Saturday, March 19 to reports of a road traffic collision on Watling Street, Radlett.

"A pedestrian and a white Seat were in collision.

“Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service, as well as the air ambulance, attended and the male pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“Surrounding roads were closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call 101 quoting ISR 338 of March 19."

