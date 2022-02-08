Villagers will be left 'stranded' by axing of lifeline bus route

Axing the No 84 bus route will leave residents of London Colney stranded, the parish council has warned. - Credit: Ingy The Wingy via Creative Comm

Villagers will be left stranded and unable to get to work, school or hospital following the axing of a major bus route, a parish council has warned.

Run by bus company Metroline, the Route 84 currently calls at the following stops: St Albans - Cell Barnes - London Colney - South Mimms - Potters Bar - New Barnet. It is set to cease running from April 1.

But a spokesperson for London Colney Parish Council said they only found out via an article in the Herts Advertiser that the bus route was to be cancelled and no official communications had been shared with local authorities.

"The cancellation of the route that has serviced London Colney since 1912, will leave many residents unable to get to work, school and to their hospital appointments. We strongly oppose the cancellation of this service, and believe that a subsidised service should continue, based on the enormous community benefits it brings the area, particularly to the village of London Colney.

"We urge Herts county council and the relevant bus contractor to come to an agreement that will ensure retention of the existing route. We, the citizens of the parish of London Colney and St Albans district councils believe that further discussions about the future of the 84 bus route should include representatives from both councils, and no further “secretive talks” should occur."

Parish council chair Cllr Malcolm MacMillan added: "Community vandalism occurs when there is severe damage to a service that is providing big benefits to the community: that is a description of the county council's behaviour. But it's even worse when they engage in such secretive activity without consultation."

Metroline has revealed: "Discussions have started between Hertfordshire County Council and other bus operators in the area with a view to securing replacement facilities along the 84 route. Once this has been agreed, there will be a joint statement made."

Potters Bar local Simon Tshulak has set up a petition to oppose the measures at https://bit.ly/3uvHRju

If you do not have access to the online petition, it is also available at the London Colney Parish Council office in Caledon Community Centre, Caledon Road, London Colney, AL2 1PU.