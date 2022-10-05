Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and London Overground are not running trains into Watford Junction on the Hornets vs Swans matchday today (Wednesday, October 5) - Credit: Mike Egerton/Simon Galloway/Gareth Fuller/PA

Three rail firms which run trains through Watford Junction have cancelled all their services on a Watford FC matchday.

Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and London Overground have suspended all or most of their services due to an Aslef train drivers' strike taking place today (Wednesday, October 5).

Watford are due to host Swansea City at Vicarage Road in the evening, with kick off at 7.45pm.

Watford FC host Swansea City at Vicarage Road this evening (Wednesday, October 5) - Credit: John Walton/PA

The fixture is one of six Sky Bet Championship games taking place on the rail strike day, with disruption on routes throughout the country.

The walkout by Aslef trade union members is an extension of the industrial action which took place on Saturday, October 1.

Aslef organisers are demanding pay increases for union members and warned that with consumer price index inflation around the 10 per cent mark, a failure to increase train drivers' wages amounts to a significant real-terms pay cut.

A metal gate across the entrance to London Euston this morning (Wednesday, October 5) - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

A union statement reads: "Train drivers who kept the country moving through the pandemic have not had a pay increase since 2019.

"We are asking for pay which keeps pace with the cost of living.

"Aslef reps have consistently come to the table to negotiate in good faith but employers are unable make a realistic pay offer due to restrictions in contracts they signed with the Department for Transport."

Aslef trade union members are striking today (Wednesday, October 5) - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

London Northwestern Railway has confirmed none of its trains will run today (Wednesday, October 5) - Credit: London Northwestern Railway

A total 13 firms are directly affected by industrial action.

The cancellation to all London Northwestern Railway services leaves some Hertfordshire stations without commuter trains - including Watford Junction, St Albans Abbey and Hemel Hempstead.

Avanti West Coast and London Overground have confirmed all its routes will not run due to the strike (except London Overground between Barking and Barking Riverside in east London), and Network Rail has shut London Euston station.

Elsewhere in Hertfordshire, Chiltern Railways has also cancelled all its trains while Hull Trains, LNER and Greater Anglia have announced reduced timetables.

Swansea City fans face disruption between south Wales and London. Great Western Railway has pulled all its Wales routes due to the strike.

"An extremely limited service will operate," a GWR statement reads.

"Services will start at 7.30am and all journeys must be completed before 6:30pm.

"Rail services will only operate between: Bristol Temple Meads and London Paddington; Reading and Oxford; Reading and Basingstoke.

"There are no other train services on the GWR network."

Great Western Railway has confirmed it will not run trains between Carmarthen, Swansea, Cardiff and Bristol Parkway - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Across the country, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express passengers face disruption.

Strike action is not taking place at Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink.

Southern trains will serve Watford Junction on the route through Shepherd's Bush, Clapham Junction and Croydon.

Great Northern and Thameslink will run trains as normal through Hertfordshire - on lines through St Albans, Hatfield, Hertford, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City.

London Underground is also not affected by today's strike, with Metropolitan line trains expected to run to Watford as normal.

Watford FC and Swansea City fans who cannot spectate in-person can stream the game on Watford Hive Live (https://www.watfordfc.com/hornets-hive-live) or Swansea City's Swans TV (https://www.swanseacity.com/swans-tv).

Sky Q customers can watch via the Sky Sports Football Red Button, and NOW Month members can view the fixture on their devices or smart TVs.

Swansea City take on Watford FC at Vicarage Road later today (Wednesday, October 5) - Credit: Simon Galloway/PA

Other Championship fixtures taking place are: Burnley vs Stoke City; Hull City vs Wigan Athletic; Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City; Rotherham United vs Millwall; Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion.

Two UK teams are hosting UEFA Champions League matches this evening.

AC Milan take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London - kick off at 8pm.

Manchester City host Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester - kick off at 8pm.

Daniel Mann, director of operations at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the companies which run trains in the UK, acknowledged the disruption clashes with football fixtures.

Mr Mann said: "These strikes disrupt the travel plans of millions of passengers and undermine businesses who continue to struggle with rising costs and this continued action will only further damage the railway’s recovery."