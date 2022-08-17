Fresh call for safer crossing on route into city centre

After witnessing two accidents at the same junction in a week, a St Albans mum is repeating her demands for a safer crossing before someone is killed.

Melissa Powsk, 37, wants Herts Highways to make it easier to navigate Sandridge Road and Sandpit Lane, both of which are almost impossible to cross on foot.

Melissa, who is an NHS clinical nurse specialist and mother to two young children, moved to St Albans from London in August 2019, and was immediately struck by how difficult it was to safely get into the city centre.

Ever since then she has been calling for a new crossing at the Jolly Sailor pub to make it easier for parents to get over the road with children, either walking or on bikes, and with prams.

Melissa Powsk wants a crossing over busy Sandridge Road. - Credit: Melissa Powsk

Melissa explained: "Snatchup Alley [a shortcut behind the pub] is not maintained, overgrown and unsafe to walk with my toddler each day.

"The alternative is to risk being hit by people who frequently drive over the pavement at the corner of Sandpit Lane. The Amrit [Indian restaurant] junction has absolutely no safe view, nor a safe stable place to cross.

"On Friday evening I witnessed a four-car crash at the junction by Amrit, the previous week I drove past a cyclist laying on the floor while taking my toddler to nursery. I myself have almost been run over by a car while crossing with a buggy.

"Then on Saturday night when I was talking to another witness to the horrible accident, an older man told me that for the last 40 years he has been afraid of this junction and whole stretch of road as there is NO safe passage to cross anywhere.

"I have contacted my local councillor repeatedly about issues I have been a part of or witnessed and have been told over and over again that it is going to take a long time to address this area. Seeing those two accidents in a week is terrible and frightens me."

Melissa's petition, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4j5pxz56, stresses how difficult it is to cross Sandpit Lane, regardless of traffic lights at Heath Road.

She says: "Speeding cars, cars fighting to beat another car to the turn, cars that don't realise there is high footfall here. The midsection of the road is too narrow to wait.

"However, the resounding response I have heard is that 'nothing will be done until something bad happens'. I don't think this is acceptable, along with many other parents. Most likely because a child is most likely to be a casualty here."

Herts county council issued a standard response when asked about the issue, and refused to be drawn on this specific case.

"We welcome the views of our residents and petitions are one way that people can get in touch. If the petition receives enough signatures from people who live or work in Hertfordshire and fulfils the necessary policy criteria, it will be considered by the appropriate council panel."



