'Serious injuries' following motorbike and van crash
- Credit: Matt Adams
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing with a van in St Albans.
The incident occurred at approximately 7.13am this morning (Monday, June 13), on Verulam Road.
Hertfordshire Police attended the scene, and closed the road whilst enquiries were taking place.
The driver of the van has since been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
Sergeant Timothy Davies of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "This was a serious collision on a busy road, which took place right before peak rush hour times.
"We believe that several people would have seen this collision taking place or witnessed the events leading up to it or immediately after.
“If you did, and have not yet been in contact with police, please get in touch as soon as possible.
"Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.
“I would also like to ask anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Verulam Road around the time specified who has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, to review the footage and send us anything you think may be of note.”
Sergeant Davies can be contacted via the email address: timothy.davies@herts.police.uk
Information can also be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 106 of June 13.
Anonymous information can be reported by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.