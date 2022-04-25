Motorbike and van crash on A405 North Orbital near St Albans
- Credit: Google Maps
The A405 North Orbital Road, near St Albans, has been closed Southbound following a crash between a motorcycle and a van.
The incident is said to have occurred in the vicinity of the Chiswell Green area, between Junction 21A of the M25 and Junction 6 of the M1.
Hertfordshire Police have put road closures in place to allow emergency services vehicles access to the crash.
The police have also advised motorists to avoid the area, finding an alternative route where possible.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called shortly after 8am today (April 25) following a road traffic collision on the A405 North Orbital Road near Chiswell Green.
"It was reported that a motorcycle and a van were involved.
"Officers are currently on scene alongside the ambulance service and road closures have been put in place.
"Motorists are asked to please avoid the area at this time."
A spokesperson from National Highways added: "The A405 southbound between the M25 J21A and M1 J6 is closed due to a serious collision. Traffic is being diverted via local routes.
"Emergency services are on scene. Please take care on approach."
