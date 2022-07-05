Moped crashes with pedestrian on St Peter's Street

The incident occurred near the junction with Victoria Street. - Credit: Google Maps

A moped has crashed with a pedestrian on St Peter's Street, St Albans.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.55pm today (Tuesday, July 5).

Officers from Hertfordshire Police are currently on the scene, along with paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Road closures are also in place.

Hertfordshire Police have asked pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at around 3.55pm today (Tuesday 5 July) following a road traffic collision in St Peter’s Street, St Albans.

"It was reported that a moped and a pedestrian were involved.

"Officers are currently on scene, alongside the ambulance service and road closures are in place.

"People are asked to please avoid the area."

An earlier statement from Hertfordshire County Council read: "A1081 St Peter's Street, StAlbans - road closed due to a serious RTC (road traffic collision) near Victoria St.

"Police on scene.

"Please avoid the area."