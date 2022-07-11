Person dies after being hit by a train between London and St Albans
- Credit: Peter Alvey
A person has died after being hit by a train between London and St Albans.
According to British Transport Police, officers and paramedics were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Mill Hill Broadway station at around 5.20am today (Monday, July 11).
A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers and paramedics attended, but sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
East Midlands Railway and Thameslink passengers faced disruption through Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and central London following the incident.
An earlier Thameslink statement read: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Bedford and St Pancras.
"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."
All lines reopened by 6.42am, with Thameslink's normal timetable resuming at around 10.30am.
If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.