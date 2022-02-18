Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage relating to a crash on the B653 in Wheathampstead on Thursday (February 17). - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 50s remains in hospital after suffering life-changing injuries following a crash on the B653 in Hertfordshire yesterday.

At around 5.20pm, a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling north on Marford Road was in collision with a grey BMW that was stationary, waiting to turn right onto Waterend Lane.

Police say the Astra then veered into the opposite Wheathampstead carriageway, colliding with a red BMW that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Astra driver, the man in his 50s, is believed to have sustained life changing injuries.

He is in hospital receiving treatment. The remaining drivers suffered minor injuries.

PC Scott Herbert, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the seriously injured driver at this time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident and would also ask motorists to check their dash cam footage and please come forward with any information.”

Officers are now appealing for information and dashcam footage, anyone with information is asked to email PC Herbert on: scott.herbert@herts.police.uk

You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, talk to one of the Force Communication Room operators via web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Op Agonsia.

