A Volvo S60 collided with a tree in Nomansland last night (March 12). - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision which shut a Hertfordshire B-road until 3am this morning.

Officers were called at 8.39pm to reports a Volvo S60 had collided with a tree in Nomansland.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the road traffic collision in Wheathampstead yesterday evening (March 12).

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “The ambulance and fire service also attended the scene. The driver, a man, sadly died at the scene.

“The road was closed until around 3.30am today.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the car prior to the collision to make contact.”

You report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 704 of March 12.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.