Nine-mile queues on the M25 due to fallen tree amid Storm Eunice

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:56 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 3:06 PM February 18, 2022
A queue on the M25 at Watford amid Storm Eunice

A tree has fallen onto the M25 at Watford amid Storm Eunice, causing queues. - Credit: National Highways

A fallen tree is causing major delays on the M25 near St Albans.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that the tree is blocking most the M25 clockwise carriageway between junction 19 at Leavesden, and junction 20 for the A41 at Watford.

Queues of around nine miles have formed, back to the M40 at Uxbridge.

National Highways has said that the queues are roughly 50 minutes long.

Normal traffic is due to resume at around 5pm, National Highways has said.

The tree fell in an area covered by today's red weather warning for Storm Eunice, which means that there is a "danger to life".

Hertfordshire Constabulary wrote on Twitter: "Please only travel if essential."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Herts Live News
Storm Eunice
Hertfordshire Weather
Watford News
St Albans News

