Live
Lorry catches fire on M25 in Hertfordshire
- Credit: National Highways
A lorry has caught fire on the M25 in Hertfordshire.
The blaze broke out at around 6.42am today (Wednesday, August 10), between junction 18 and junction 19 of the motorway.
Officers from Herts police and five fire engines from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze on the M25's clockwise carriageway.
Delays of up to 60 minutes were experienced by motorists, with three of four lanes closed on the road.
One lane has since reopened, with delays expected throughout the morning.
The fire was extinguished by around 8.00am, but firefighters remained at the scene.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Most Read
- 1 Cool off at London Colney's new Watersplash
- 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 3 Herts Ad Sunday League mourns passing of two local legends
- 4 Big Brother House set to return to Hertfordshire for 2023 reboot show
- 5 Major development planned for centre of St Albans
- 6 Dog owner avoids jail after hitting pet so hard that wooden pole snaps
- 7 Investigation over unauthorised development on Green Belt site
- 8 Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Bricket Wood between St Albans and Watford
- 9 Hertfordshire 'extreme heat' amber warning as temperature set to soar
- 10 Family favourite event returns to Harpenden park
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.42am this morning to reports of a lorry on fire between junctions 18 and 19 on the clockwise carriageway of the M25.
"Five fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews discovered a HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) fully on fire on the hard shoulder.
"Firefighters tackled the fire and it was out by around 8.00am.
"Crews remained on scene for another 45 minutes to damp down the scene.
"Nobody was injured in the fire."