Lorry catches fire on M25 in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:18 AM August 10, 2022
Updated: 10:24 AM August 10, 2022
The blaze broke out between Junction 18 and Junction 19 of the M25

The blaze broke out between Junction 18 and Junction 19 of the M25 motorway, near Watford - Credit: National Highways

A lorry has caught fire on the M25 in Hertfordshire.

The blaze broke out at around 6.42am today (Wednesday, August 10), between junction 18 and junction 19 of the motorway.

Officers from Herts police and five fire engines from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze on the M25's clockwise carriageway.

Delays of up to 60 minutes were experienced by motorists, with three of four lanes closed on the road.

Multiple fire crews from Hertfordshire attended the blaze

Multiple fire crews from Hertfordshire attended the blaze - Credit: National Highways

One lane has since reopened, with delays expected throughout the morning.

The fire was extinguished by around 8.00am, but firefighters remained at the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.42am this morning to reports of a lorry on fire between junctions 18 and 19 on the clockwise carriageway of the M25.

"Five fire engines were sent to the scene, where crews discovered a HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) fully on fire on the hard shoulder.

"Firefighters tackled the fire and it was out by around 8.00am.

"Crews remained on scene for another 45 minutes to damp down the scene.

"Nobody was injured in the fire."

