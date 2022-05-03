News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
M1 closed with queues in Hertfordshire after serious multi-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 8:03 AM May 3, 2022
Traffic queuing near Redbourn following a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 northbound at Luton (furthest carriageway)

Traffic queuing near Redbourn following a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 northbound at Luton (furthest carriageway) - Credit: National Highways

A multi-vehicle crash has shut the M1 near Luton, with long delays near Hemel Hempstead and St Albans.

The closure began at around 3.20am today (Tuesday, May 3) on the M1 northbound between junction 10 at Luton Airport, and junction 11 (A505, Dunstable).

Rush-hour tailbacks stretch back to junction 8 (A414, Hemel Hempstead), according to Traffic England.

Drivers caught in the closed road zone were turned around by National Highways and Bedfordshire Police officers.

A National Highways statement reads: "The M1 in Bedfordshire is closed northbound between J10 to J11 (near Luton) due to a multi vehicle collision.

"Emergency services including National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance.

"The carriageway is expected to remain closed for a number of hours for collision investigations to be carried out. Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time."

Motorists are urged to follow the hollow square diversion to avoid the closure, using the A1081, A505 and A5065 through Luton.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk

