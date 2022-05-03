Live

Traffic queuing near Redbourn following a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 northbound at Luton (furthest carriageway) - Credit: National Highways

A multi-vehicle crash has shut the M1 near Luton, with long delays near Hemel Hempstead and St Albans.

The closure began at around 3.20am today (Tuesday, May 3) on the M1 northbound between junction 10 at Luton Airport, and junction 11 (A505, Dunstable).

Rush-hour tailbacks stretch back to junction 8 (A414, Hemel Hempstead), according to Traffic England.

Drivers caught in the closed road zone were turned around by National Highways and Bedfordshire Police officers.

A National Highways statement reads: "The M1 in Bedfordshire is closed northbound between J10 to J11 (near Luton) due to a multi vehicle collision.

"Emergency services including National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance.

"The carriageway is expected to remain closed for a number of hours for collision investigations to be carried out. Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time."

For more information on the #M1 northbound incident between J10 (#Luton) and J11 (#Dunstable), please follow the below link.https://t.co/LmaGqN7oag pic.twitter.com/NsnKaoDgwT — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 3, 2022

Motorists are urged to follow the hollow square diversion to avoid the closure, using the A1081, A505 and A5065 through Luton.

