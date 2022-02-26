Live

February 26, 2022: Traffic queuing on the M1 northbound at junction 6A (M25, Watford) - Credit: National Highways

There are one-hour delays on the M1 at St Albans due to a collision.

Three out of four lanes are closed on the motorway northbound.

National Highways' Traffic England map shows that traffic is queuing between junction 6A (M25, Watford) and junction 9 (A5183, Dunstable).

There is approx. 6 miles of congestion, causing delays of at least 60 minutes on approach to this #M1 northbound incident between J8 (#HemelHempstead) and J9 (#Dunstable). For more information, please head over to:https://t.co/LtUVhU0cLo pic.twitter.com/FZKBgZhfiC — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 26, 2022

February 26, 2022: Queues on the M1 at St Albans after a collision near Dunstable - Credit: National Highways

There are also queues on the A414 between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead approaching the M1.

National Highways said: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4pm and 4.15pm on February 26, 2022."

