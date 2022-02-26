News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
M1 queues near St Albans due to collision near Luton

Will Durrant

Published: 1:51 PM February 26, 2022
Updated: 2:47 PM February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022: Traffic queuing on the M1 northbound at junction 6A (M25, Watford)

There are one-hour delays on the M1 at St Albans due to a collision.

Three out of four lanes are closed on the motorway northbound.

National Highways' Traffic England map shows that traffic is queuing between junction 6A (M25, Watford) and junction 9 (A5183, Dunstable).

Queues on the M1 at St Albans after a collision near Dunstable

There are also queues on the A414 between St Albans and Hemel Hempstead approaching the M1.

National Highways said: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4pm and 4.15pm on February 26, 2022."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

