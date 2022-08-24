Lorry fire stops traffic on M1

Updated

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway, between Junction 8 and Junction 6A. - Credit: National Highways

A lorry fire has stopped traffic on the M1, near Hemel Hempstead.

The incident occurred at around 2.41pm, between Junction 8 and Junction 6A, and involved a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV).

Crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently attending the scene, on the highway's southbound carriageway.

Two fire engines from Hemel Hempstead, and teams from Redbourn, Markyate, Garston and St Albans are all in attendance.

Officers from Hertfordshire police are also at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, with delays of up to 60 minutes being experienced due to diverted traffic.

It is currently not known when the road will reopen, as an oil spillage is affecting all four lanes.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "Traffic has now been stopped on the #M1 southbound between J8-J6A, near #HemelHempstead due to the HGV fire.

"Please allow extra time for your journey and we will keep you updated with further developments."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police added: "We're currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a lorry fire on the M1 southbound, between junctions 7 for the A414 and 6a for the M25 interchange.

"Motorists are asked to please avoid the area at this time."