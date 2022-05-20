Live

Delays on the M25 near junction 21 (M1, St Albans) - Credit: National Highways

Two crashes are caused severe midday disruption to motorists near St Albans and Watford.

A crash is blocking the M1 southbound exit at junction 6 for the A406 (Watford and St Albans).

The M1 "incident" and road traffic collision is blocking the entire exit slip-road.

A Traffic England statement on the M1 crash and slip-road closure reads: "The event is expected to clear between 4.15pm and 4.30pm on May 20."

There was also a crash on the M25 clockwise between junction 16 (M40, Uxbridge), and junction 17 (A412, Maple Cross), approaching Watford.

The M25 crash is blocking three out of four lanes.

It has since cleared.

Tailbacks began at the M3 near Chertsey in Surrey, and stretched past Heathrow Airports to the M40.

An earlier queue began at junction 22 (A1081, St Albans) and ran anti-clockwise to the M40 at Uxbridge.

