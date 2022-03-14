Long delays on A414 in Hertford 

There are currently delays of at least 17 minutes on the A414. - Credit: Google

Motorists have reported long delays this evening (March 14) on the A414.

Traffic has been diverted due to an incident on the M25 between junction 25 and junction 27.

Hertfordshire County Council said: “There are long delays of approximately 17 minutes. From the A414 Hertingfordbury Road, eastbound towards Bluecoats roundabout.”

