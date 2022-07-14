'Long delays' follow A414 crash near St Albans
- Credit: Google Maps
"Long delays" have been caused by a crash on the A414 North Orbital Road, near St Albans.
The incident occurred at around 7.55am this morning (Thursday, July 14), close to the Park Street Roundabout.
Officers from Hertfordshire Police are currently on the scene and motorists have been advised to avoid the area, if at all possible.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at around 7.55am today (Thursday 14 July) following a road traffic collision on the A414 North Orbital Road near the Park Street roundabout.
"Officers are currently on scene and people are asked to please avoid the area at this time."
Traffic has continued to build on the A414's eastbound carriageway, and the North Orbital Road's Northbound carriageway approaching the roundabout.
An earlier statement from Hertfordshire County Council's HCC Highways Twitter page read: "Incident: A414, North Orbital Road, St Albans.
"Long delays due to an RTC (Road Traffic Collision)."