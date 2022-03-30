News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Long delays on section of busy A119 in Hertford

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:52 AM March 30, 2022
There are long delays this morning in Hertford. 

There are long delays this morning (March 30) on the A119 Ware Road in Hertford. 

The delays are due to roadworks in the area which are due to be completed on March 31. 

Due to the long southbound delays, there is also large amounts of congestion on the nearby A414 and B1502 roads.

Hertfordshire Highways said: "On the A119 Ware Road there are long southbound delays due to roadworks in the area."
 

