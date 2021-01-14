News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

M25 London Colney slip way remains closed due to flood water

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:55 AM January 14, 2021   
Flood

The entry slip road at J22 remains closed - Credit: Archant

The entrance slipway onto the M25 at London Colney remains shut this morning (January 14) due to excess rain water causing flooding.

Reports of the slip road at Junction 22 being flooded came in around 6.30am, with travellers advised to avoid the area.

Roads on the exit road were also previously closed, but all lanes have since reopened.

 

A press officer at Highways England said: "[Personnel] are on site at the moment clearing the floodwater. The slip road remains closed but it is being worked on at the moment and it will be open later on this morning."

You may also want to watch:

Travel Features

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

10 things not to say to people from St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

City centre nightclub set to be converted into flats

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Film

City's cinema awarded more than £120,000

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon

Educational excellence - praise for our school staff during third lockdown

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus