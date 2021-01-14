M25 London Colney slip way remains closed due to flood water
Published: 10:55 AM January 14, 2021
The entrance slipway onto the M25 at London Colney remains shut this morning (January 14) due to excess rain water causing flooding.
Reports of the slip road at Junction 22 being flooded came in around 6.30am, with travellers advised to avoid the area.
Roads on the exit road were also previously closed, but all lanes have since reopened.
A press officer at Highways England said: "[Personnel] are on site at the moment clearing the floodwater. The slip road remains closed but it is being worked on at the moment and it will be open later on this morning."
