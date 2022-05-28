The taxi was stopped on the A41 in Hertfordshire on Friday (May 27). - Credit: Twitter/@roadpoliceBCH

A taxi driver was caught with an illegal tyre on the A41 in Hertfordshire.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the private hire vehicle yesterday evening (May 27).

Police say the tyre was that far below the legal tread depth, you could see the canvas.

RP21 - A41



After having stopped this private hire taxi, it became apparent that the front tyre was below the legal tread depth. So far below that the canvas was showing. Driver couldn't see what the issue was 🤦‍♂️



Driver reported and prohibition issued ❌🚙 pic.twitter.com/h4vSAXdCoy — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) May 27, 2022

According to officers, the driver was none the wiser and “couldn’t see what the issue was”.

A police spokesperson said: “After having stopped this private hire taxi, it became apparent that the front tyre was below the legal tread depth.

“So far below that the canvas was showing.

“Driver couldn't see what the issue was, they were reported and prohibition was issued.”

“He can't see what the issue is? Maybe he should not be driving,” said on user on Twitter.

Another added: “How often do any drivers actually properly check their tyres. That’s the real issue.”