A lucky motorist escaped injury after they “misjudged” a corner on the M1 in Hertfordshire – flipping their Honda car off the road.

The blue CR-V overturned onto its roof and landed in a field just off the M1 southbound J.8 near Hemel Hempstead and St Albans.

Police were forced to close the road after the crash at around 1pm this afternoon (March 22).

Hertfordshire Police said that “damage was also caused to the slip road barrier and Highways England are dealing with this”.

The spokesperson added: “Police were called at 1.02pm today (Tuesday March 22) to reports of a collision on the junction 8 slip road of the M1 (southbound).

“One vehicle was involved – a blue Honda CR-V - which had flipped onto its roof, landing in a field.

“Nobody was injured. A road closure was put in place and the vehicle was recovered.”

The Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit Tweeted: “This driver seriously misjudged this corner... thankfully only walked away without any injuries!”

