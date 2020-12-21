News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Holywell Hill closed after crash

person

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:21 PM December 21, 2020    Updated: 5:25 PM December 21, 2020
Road sign saying road closed

Holywell Hill is closed due to a crash between Westminster Lodge and The Peahen this evening. - Credit: Harry Rutter

The A5183 Holywell Hill is closed after a crash between Westminster Lodge and The Peahen.

A statement from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 2pm today (Monday December 21) to report a road traffic collision on Holywell Hill, St Albans.

"A motorcycle and a pedestrian had been in collision.

"The male rider and a female pedestrian were taken to hospital to be assessed.

"The road was initially closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, the road remains closed towards the town centre from Westminster Lodge while oil/fuel is cleared from the carriageway."

Travel
St Albans News

