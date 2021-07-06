New schemes to transform walking and cycling in St Albans

Published: 1:03 PM July 6, 2021

How the proposed scheme would look at the junction of Marlborough Road and New Kent Road in St Albans. - Credit: HCC

A chance to have your final say on major new cycling and walking schemes in the centre of St Albans is now underway.

Herts county council (HCC) has devised four different projects after being awarded £6.4m from the government's Active Travel Fund to create safer, user-friendly spaces for those that cycle and walk.

The proposals for St Albans are:

Upper Marlborough Road and Marlborough Road : dedicated space for cyclists and changes to traffic flows to improve southbound access;

and : dedicated space for cyclists and changes to traffic flows to improve southbound access; London Road - Keyfield Terrace : junction redesign with dedicated space for cyclists to cross and new crossings for pedestrians;

: junction redesign with dedicated space for cyclists to cross and new crossings for pedestrians; Old London Road : new crossings and improved cycling infrastructure to enhance east-west connections;

: new crossings and improved cycling infrastructure to enhance east-west connections; Approach Road: dedicated space for cyclists to improve connectivity and improved visibility at crossings.

Initial feedback from residents has been used to shape how the schemes have been developed ahead of a public consultation which is running until the end of July.

HCC received more than 500 comments on the St Albans proposals, with more than 200 of these related to Marlborough Road, resulting in various changes to the initial schemes.

The county says the proposals will improve wider connectivity throughout St Albans, joining up with existing traffic free routes and the National Cycling network, and connect local schools, new housing developments and the city centre.

St Albans district council leader Chris White, who is also the Herts county councillor for the Central St Albans Division, said: “This is a very ambitious scheme which clearly has some merits, although I am aware that there are residents' concerns about some of the details.

“It is not clear whether those concerns can be resolved. It is important as ever for residents to respond to the consultation. We await the results with interest.”

Cllr Phil Bibby, HCC executive member for highways and transport said: “These proposed schemes will encourage and empower many more people to travel in an active and environmentally-friendly way, which in turn will deliver significant long-term benefits to the health and wellbeing of our residents and reduce our impact on the environment.

“We would like as many of our residents as possible to give their views through the consultation, so we can make sure that the schemes are delivered with our communities in mind.”

The consultation is open until July 30. For more information, including on how you can provide your views, see hertfordshire.gov.uk/activetravelfund.