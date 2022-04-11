Crash blocks main road through St Albans city centre

Buses queueing on the St Albans A-road - Credit: Hannah Kilner

Journeys along a busy road in St Albans were disrupted this evening due to an "incident".

The A1057 Hatfield Road was shut near The Crown Pub and Tesco Express following a crash.

A picture shows Uno and Arriva buses unable to pass through the route, which was blocked at around 5.40pm today (Monday, April 11).

Traffic was being turned around, with drivers forced to find alternative routes.

According to One Network, the road reopened at around 6.25pm.

