Disruption for Cambridgeshire trains to London

Disruption on Greater Anglia trains to and from London is expected to last until further notice. - Credit: GREATER ANGLIA

Commuters to London and those travelling by train this morning may face disruption on Greater Anglia trains.

Due to a points failure at Bethnal Green some lines are blocked. Train services may be cancelled or revised and disruption is expected until further notice.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: “During routine maintenance, Network Rail found a set of points to be faulty near Bethnal Green and have signed them out of use. Points allow trains to move from one track to another (as if you were changing lanes in a car), and the location of these points is where our lines from Hackney Downs and Stratford join and head into London Liverpool Street.

“This means that services on both our West Anglia and Great Eastern routes are affected by this problem.”

A number of trains from London to Cambridge have already been cancelled. You can check if your journey is affected.



Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.