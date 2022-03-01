News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
‘Very heavy’ delays around St Albans A5183 road 

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:24 AM March 1, 2022
There are a number of 'very heavy' delays surrounding St Albans this morning near Childwickbury and Redbourn.

Herts Highways said: “There are very heavy delays in the area at the moment due to the A5183 Redbourn Road is currently closed for Carriageway resurfacing works.” 
Herts Highways couldn’t give a time when the traffic conditions would ease and return to usual but advised road users to avoid the queue. 
The main road will be shut for 20 days from today (March 1) until March 20.  
An Hertfordshire County Council statement reads: "The improvement works will take approximately three weeks (weather dependent) and a road closure is required for safety.  " 

The county council has said it will resurface and reconstruct the existing carriageway, resurface the footways, improve road signs and studs, and repair the drainage system. 

 
 

