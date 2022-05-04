News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Euston and Watford Junction passengers face cancelled trains all day

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 8:41 AM May 4, 2022
London Northwestern Railway trains from London Euston are likely to be disrupted until the end of today (Wednesday, May 4)

London Northwestern Railway trains from London Euston are likely to be disrupted until the end of today (Wednesday, May 4) - Credit: Will Durrant

Railway passengers through Watford Junction, Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are facing all-day disruption.

London Northwestern Railway said its trains between Hertfordshire and London Euston are likely to be cancelled or delayed until the end of today (Wednesday, May 4).

This is because of a speed restriction over a portion of defective track.

The disruption was announced during the morning rush-hour at around 7.30am.

Defective track near Watford Junction is disrupting London Northwestern Railway trains between London Euston and Herts

Defective track near Watford Junction is disrupting London Northwestern Railway trains between London Euston and Hertfordshire - Credit: London Northwestern Railway

According to National Rail, the London Northwestern Railway service between London Euston, Watford Junction and Tring will run to a revised hourly timetable.

Other services may be impacted.

A National Rail spokesperson said: "Fewer trains than usual are able to run. 

"As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

London Northwestern Railway passengers will be able to use their tickets on some Avanti West Coast trains if they are facing disruption.

Ticket acceptance is in place between London Euston, Milton Keynes Central, Rugby, Nuneaton, Tamworth and Lichfield.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk

