Euston and Watford Junction passengers face cancelled trains all day
Railway passengers through Watford Junction, Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are facing all-day disruption.
London Northwestern Railway said its trains between Hertfordshire and London Euston are likely to be cancelled or delayed until the end of today (Wednesday, May 4).
This is because of a speed restriction over a portion of defective track.
The disruption was announced during the morning rush-hour at around 7.30am.
According to National Rail, the London Northwestern Railway service between London Euston, Watford Junction and Tring will run to a revised hourly timetable.
Other services may be impacted.
A National Rail spokesperson said: "Fewer trains than usual are able to run.
"As a result of this, trains may be cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."
London Northwestern Railway passengers will be able to use their tickets on some Avanti West Coast trains if they are facing disruption.
Ticket acceptance is in place between London Euston, Milton Keynes Central, Rugby, Nuneaton, Tamworth and Lichfield.
