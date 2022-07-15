Crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden

The crash took place on the southbound carriageway, between Junction 10 for Luton Airport and Junction 9 for Harpenden. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash has taken place on the M1's southbound carriageway, near Harpenden.

The incident occurred at around 6.50am this morning (Friday, July 15), between Junction 10 for Luton Airport and Junction 9 for Harpenden.

Hertfordshire Police attended the scene and traffic was temporarily stopped, whilst the incident was dealt with by the emergency services.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at around 6.50am today (Friday, July 15), following a collision on the M1 southbound between junctions 10 and 9.

"No one was reported to have been injured and the incident was subsequently managed by (National) Highways."

With no injuries reported, three lanes of traffic were reopened.

Lane Four (of four) remained closed for a time, with five miles of congestion on approach.

Motorists experienced delays of approximately 40 minutes above their normal journey times.

At approximately 7.50am, all lanes were reopened with the road now clear.